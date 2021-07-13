Home > Entertainment 'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi enjoys rain with daughters Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi enjoys rain with daughters

Pakistan’s national cricket team’s former captain Shahid Khan Afridi took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable snaps of him with his daughters enjoying the rain in Karachi on Monday.

After the city was gripped by heat and humidity for several weeks, the first spell of monsoon rain made weather more splendid and residents enjoyed it as well.

Taking to his Instagram account, Afridi, 44, wrote, “Karachi ke baarishein aur hum (Karachi's rains and us)” which was followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.





In the shared snaps, he can be seen enjoying the moments fully as he soaked in rain along with his daughters to enjoy the pleasant weather fully.

The post has won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Afridi fans on social media and garnered nearly 200,000 likes.