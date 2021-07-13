Home > Entertainment Ghana Ali shares her unconditional love for her spouse: ‘I find him cute like this’ Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ghana Ali shares her unconditional love for her spouse: ‘I find him cute like this’

Ghana Ali revealed that she did not intend to change anything about her husband as she loved him the way he was.



Ghana is a Pakistani model and actress known for her versatile performances in several super hit dramas.

She has been a part of the industry since 2015 and worked her way to fame.

Recently, the actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. She posted clips from her Nikkah event on Instagram which went viral.

Ghana Ali’s husband Umair Gulzar was bullied by Netizens as they commented on his weight.

It was claimed that Ghana’s husband was already married and even had a son from his first marriage. As the news did the rounds on social media, Ghana faced backlash, and was labeled a ‘homewrecker.’

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Ghana, “Do you ask your husband to lose weight?’’

Ghana responded, “No, I find him cute like this. I don’t want him to lose weight.”

Have a look:



