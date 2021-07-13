Home > Entertainment Rabia Butt weighs in on value of role-modeling modesty in industry Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Rabia Butt weighs in on value of role-modeling modesty in industry

Pakistani actress Rabia Butt voiced her opinions regarding the importance of dressing modestly as models and actresses of the industry.

Rabia Butt is an emerging talent currently featuring in drama serial Pehli si Mohabbat as Nargis. She treated her fans to her mature performance in the drama.

In an interview with Something Haute, Rabia said, “If I say that people shouldn’t wear revealing clothes and those who are wearing these clothes are doing wrong, how can I say that I have worn them. Yes, at that time I didn’t have that understanding, probably that wasn’t the time of my learning. Now, when I have learnt, now I don’t say anything, I show it by my actions and I don’t wear revealing clothes.”

She continued, “I am not in favour of explicitly. Everything that I can’t see with my family or can’t do in front of them is wrong.”

In conclusion, Rabia said, “Obscenity is an issue of our society but there are also many other bigger issues that must also be addressed.”

