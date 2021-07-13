Home > Entertainment Shaista Lodhi sheds light on her journey to her second marriage Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Shaista Lodhi sheds light on her journey to her second marriage

Shaista Lodhi opened up on the challenges she faced as a mother in a recent interview as she stepped into her second marriage.



Shaista Lodhi is a popular face of the Pakistan entertainment industry who has hosted morning shows on television channels for years.

Apart from being a host, she is also an actress who has featured in various drama serials like Waada, Pardes , Khan .She will also be starring in an upcoming Eid telefilm.

Shaista has not only made her career in showbiz but is a certified Aesthetician as well, owning a beauty brand named SL Basics.

The host-cum-actress made her appearance in a show named Gupshup with Fuschia where she got candid about her second marriage.

The host of the show Rabia Mughni asked Shaista a bunch of questions including, “Have You consulted or asked the kids before getting married?”

Shaista responded, “Second Marriage is so different because you are not the only one who is involved in it and I was four, me and my 3 kids and it was a partnership that happened when I got married.”

When asked about the challenges she faced, she said, “It was a bit difficult to adjust with my partner in first two years after marriage because before that I have spent a time period as a single mother and a person mostly gets used to being alone in his/her own space and becomes independent on taking decisions but now I enjoy a lot after passing on my responsibilities to my husband and it feels good to be free and enjoy.”

When asked regarding her fear of a second marriage, she replied, “obviously I was scared because I was with my kids and second marriage is more difficult and fragile as compared to the first marriage and you have already been through the struggle and difficult times in your first marriage and you rethink of your decision before ending it.’’