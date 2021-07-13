Home > Entertainment Hockey World Cup winner Naveed Alam passes away at 47 Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Former Hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passed away today, July 13, in Lahore after battling with blood cancer.



Naveed Alam, was a hockey star, winning the 1994 Hockey World Cup for the country.

After repeated visits to Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital, Naveed Alam was diagnosed with blood cancer on July 7, 2021.

According to some reports shared by his family, the 47 year old Olympian star underwent chemotherapy last night after which his condition became critical.

He was shifted to the ICU where he lost his battle with the deadly disease.

Naveed had been looking for help and received financial aid from the government for proper treatment.

The Hockey Federation and the Cricket board came forward to extend condolences to the family and pray for the departed soul.

He was not only a hockey player but was also the manager of the Beijing Olympics national team in 2008.