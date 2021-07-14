Home > Entertainment I never thought I would become an actress: Amna Ilyas Sakina Mehdi | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

I never thought I would become an actress: Amna Ilyas

Pakistani model and actress Amna Ilyas sat down for an interview with a publication and opened up about how she began her acting career.

Ilyas shared, “I never thought I would become an actress. I did TV commercials and fashion videos in which I would simply do as I was directed. After I was offered a film, I felt as though I may be able to act, so I tried my luck.”

She went on to say, "I gained a lot more satisfaction after witnessing people’s response to my films Good Morning Karachi and Zinda Bhaag. I figured if people were praising my performance, then there must be something of value in it; that I must have done a good job.”

Ilyas also shared that in the beginning she struggled with dialogues, “When it came to acting, the situation was such that I could not get my dialogues right. They just wouldn’t come out of my mouth. I didn't know where to stop, when to start speaking, or even where to look while delivering the dialogues. I had to work very hard to get the hang of it.”

She said she reads scripts thoroughly before agreeing to work on projects, “I read the script about four to five times before agreeing to play a role. Reading the script thoroughly helps to understand exactly what the writer is trying to get at and what the story is truly about, as well as how you can do justice to the character.”

She asserted, “I can't convince myself to limit my options to only serious roles or just comedy characters. If I get the chance to play a character in an action film, I'll do it."

While talking about being in front of the camera, Ilyas said, “It feels like there is an exam that I have to give and I don't know what the result will be."