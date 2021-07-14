Home > Entertainment ‘Proud of you’: Asim Azhar celebrates as aunt becomes British Navy’s 1st Muslim female captain Sakina Mehdi | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Proud of you’: Asim Azhar celebrates as aunt becomes British Navy’s 1st Muslim female captain'

On Tuesday, Pakistani singer Asim Azhar took to Twitter and revealed that his aunt Durdana Ansari has become the first Pakistani Muslim woman to be named British Royal Navy’s honorary captain.

The Ghalat Fehmi crooner shared photos with Ansari and wrote, “Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation.”

He added, “Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself. I’m so proud of you Khala jaan.”