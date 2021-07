Home > Entertainment Shaniera Akram calls out Minal Khan for flouting road safety rules Sakina Mehdi | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shaniera Akram calls out Minal Khan for flouting road safety rules

Pakistani actress Minal Khan’s video went viral recently in which she was singing a nursery rhyme and enjoying the rain while sitting in a moving car.

Akram shared the video clip on her Instagram story and wrote, “Come on guys, you're famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible?"

She added, “Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road! I'm sorry to say but that won’t be as cute if she's singing it in the hospital."