Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan pens a heartfelt note for daughter Hoorain on her 6th birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan pens a heartfelt note for daughter Hoorain on her 6th birthday

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Hoorain, who turned 6 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Ayeza and her husband, TV actor Danish Taimoor celebrated the 6th birthday bash of their daughter and shared adorable glimpses from the Barbie themed celebrations on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Chupke Chupke famed actress posted sweet photos of Hoorain from her birthday party and shared a loving note, saying, “My Barbie turns 6 today”.

She further said, “A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, My little fashion icon, I am so proud of my her.”

The Mehar Posh actress also added, “It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow, because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment. My life feels complete when I am with them, I can’t ask for anything else.”

“Thanks a lot of all the wishes and gifts you guys sent us for her. She really is aware of it and knows how much you all love her. Thank you! #hoorainturns6 #13july2021” Khan concluded.







