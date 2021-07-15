Home > Entertainment Mom-to-be Sarah Khan shares a glimpse of her 29th birthday celebrations Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan has been showered with love and sweet wishes as she celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday, July 14, 2021.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Falak Shabbir, shared beautiful glimpse from her birthday celebrations as she turned 29-year-old.

Sarah, who has won over hearts of her millions of fans with her spectacular performance in several Pakistani dramas including hit serial Raqs-e-Bismil, celebrated her 29th birthday in a romantic way with her hubby.

The starlet took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a bunch of her stunning snaps, enjoying her big day with her husband. Dressed in a pink top and black pants, the actress looked amazing with true smile on her face on her big day.

Sarah gushed over her husband as she captioned, "I must have done something right to deserve you."

In another social media post, Sarah's husband can be seen presenting the love of his life a precious gold chain with heart-shape locket as a birthday gift. He also lavished her with a bunch of red roses, describing her true beauty in a right way.





Sarah, who tied the knot with Falak in 2020 - is now expecting her first child. She recently made the announcement on her social media with a few pictures of herself and her hubby. In the photos, Sarah can be seen flaunting her baby bump.