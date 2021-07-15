Home > Entertainment Ahsan Mohsin Ikram takes comfort in Minal Khan as he receives his COVID vaccine Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram takes comfort in Minal Khan as he receives his COVID vaccine

Pakistani actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared adorable pictures with Minal Khan while getting his COVID-19 jab.



Recently, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ahsan Mohsin wrote, “Basically I’m a little scared of injections. So here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted. Everyone should get vaccinated.”

The pictures of the couple went viral in an instant however, Netizens had mixed feelings.

Some people found Ahsan’s expression of love towards Minal cute and sweet, while others critically analyzed it and labeled the couple as ‘melodramatic.’

Ahsan and Minal have been giving major couple goals as they are often spotted together cherishing memories.



Minal khan has featured in many dramas.