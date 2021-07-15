Home > Entertainment Zaid Ali celebrates wife Yumnah Zaid’s birthday as she turns 30 Zainab Nasir | July 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Zaid Ali and wife Yumna Zaid live happily after marraige

Zaid Ali, a Pakistani-Canadian social media personality, shared adorable pictures celebrating his wife Yumna Zaid’s 30th birthday.



Yumna Zaid is older than Zaid Ali, who is just 26.

Zaid owns a Youtube channel named ZaidAliT, and is well-recognized for his hilarious videos presenting desi culture, which instantly go viral.

Zaid has about 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram, Zaid Ali penned a heartwarming note for his beloved wife on her birthday, “Happy 30th birthday my love! It felt like I met you just yesterday but here we are, ready to become parents. May Allah bless you with every happiness in the world and I can’t wait to grow older by your side, day by day.”

The couple shared pictures together as an expression of their love and happiness.

According to some, Yumnah Zaid looked younger than Zaid.

The couple received mixed reviews on their latest post. Some were spreading negativity, while the others showered them with praise and good wishes.