Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza granted Golden Visa by UAE government Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 16, 2021

Popular sports couple, Pakistan’s former cricket captain, Shoaib Malik, and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been granted 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE government, reported Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The UAE government had launched its golden visa scheme in 2019 for long-term residence visas. The visa is issued for 5 or 10 years and is renewed automatically.

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in April 2010 and their son Izhaan was born in October 2018. Ever since their marriage, the two have been living in Dubai while also shuffling their time between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Mirza and Malik issued a brief press release that said, "Both Sania and Shoaib are excited to spend time in the UAE with their son and explore the country. They are keen on launching their own entrepreneurial venture into the sports industry starting with Dubai."