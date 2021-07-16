Home > Entertainment Malala opens up on playing cricket, says she was treated differently when playing cricket as a girl Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Education activist Malala Yousafzai has shared that she loved to play cricket as a girl, however, she recalled that she wasn't given equal treatment by the boys she played with.

The young Nobel laureate shared in a Instagram post that boys wouldn't throw the ball to her the same way they did to each other.

"As a girl, I loved to play cricket with my friends and brothers. But I noticed that boys would throw a slower ball to me, assuming girls were afraid to hit a fast ball," Malala wrote on Instagram. She said she would always shout back at these boys and told them to throw the ball like they would if she were a boy.





The young activist spoke about the importance of sports. For her, playing sports helped give her the boldness to be competitive and resilient in her fight for girls’ education and equality.

The young Pakistani education activist celebrated her 24th birthday last week. Malala rose to fame after the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education in her village in Swat district despite the ban.