Veteran Pakistani actor Sultana Zafar passes away

Tanhaiyaan star Sultana Zafar passed away in USA last night. She was best known for her role in Akhri Chattan, Uroosa and many more.

Zafar owned a boutique named Armale Studio in America. Her fans loved her exceptional Hyderabadi style and language.

Many fans paid their respects to late actress on social media.