Trolls bullied Yumnah Ali for being four years older than husband Zaid Ali

Popular YouTube vlogger Zaid Ali T’s wife Yumnah Ali celebrated her 30th birthday on July 14th. Being a popular personality on social media, Yumnah received tons of birthday wishes on her big day.

However, some online trolls and cyber hatred bullied her for apparently being four years older than her husband Zaid Ali, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday.

Yumnah became the target of ageist remarks as trolls posted bullying comments on her post. Some netizens recollected that Zaid just recently, allegedly, turned 26.

“Age agay peechay hogae hai, Zaid must be 30 and Yumnah must be 26,” a user commented. “What? He’s 26 and bhaabi is 30?” asked another. “She’s 30 and you’re 26, lol,” chimed in one more. “You are 26 and bhaabi is 30? Koi sharam hoti hai koi haya hoti hai,” another wrote.

Later, Zaid posted a sentimental birthday wish for his wife and posted a sweet picture of the two. “Happy 30th birthday my love! It felt like I met you just yesterday but here we are, ready to become parents. May Allah bless you with every happiness in the world and I can’t wait to grow older by your side, day by day.”

Earlier in July, the famed content creator shared a birthday post saying he turned 26. Aside from netizens trolling him for being ‘dishonest’ about his age, even his friends pitched in.

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan also wished him with a humorous age-related remark.

Moreover, Zaid and his wife Yumnah have announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing the good news on social media, Zaid wrote: “We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child!”

The Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber and Yumna tied the knot in 2017. Zaid has over 2.9 million followers on his YouTube Channel.