Home > Entertainment Sonya Hussyn shares sneak peek from her birthday bash Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Sonya Hussyn shares sneak peek from her birthday bash

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn provided a glimpse from her birthday celebrations which were attended by her family and close friends.

She was seen clad in a sleekly cut, short, white silk dress. Her makeup was done to perfection and her hair was styled neatly as she blew the candles on her cake.

A video of Sonya Hussyn’s birthday instantly went viral on social media. She was seen posing with a group of her friends.

Netizens trolled Sonya for her choice of outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zeh Naseeb star posted clips from the event and penned it with a caption, "Birthday filled with dher sara love.”

Fans and other celebrities showered her with love, praise and good wishes.

Those who could not make it to her party, delivered bouquets of flowers and gifts to her house as an expression of their love







