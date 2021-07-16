Home > Entertainment ‘Fitoor’: Hiba Bukhari addresses trolls targeting her wardrobe choice in drama Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Fitoor’: Hiba Bukhari addresses trolls targeting her wardrobe choice in drama

Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari was criticized for her wardrobe selection in drama serial Fitoor, which was why she opened up on her choice of clothes, in a recent interview.



Hiba is an emerging talent working hard to make a name in the industry. Lately, the actress featured in drama Fitoor aired on Geo Entertainment network under the production banner of 7th Sky.

Hiba Bukhari received mixed reviews in the drama where some Netizens trolled her for her styling and outfit choice, while others were in love with her performance.

In an interview with Something Haute, Hiba cleared the air with a few words.

Regarding the wardrobe, Hiba said, “Fitoor is directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and he always has a thing in his mind to make everything look dreamy. He wanted me to dress the way Dilnasheen was dressed up in Fitoor.”

She added, “The wardrobe was presented by 7th Sky. I didn’t made them myself. That’s what it is. We actors alone aren’t responsible for everything. We are just doing our job, we have to do whatever our directors and producers ask us to do.”