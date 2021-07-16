Home > Entertainment Sabeeka Imam quips about nepotism in showbiz: Check out her post Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sabeeka Imam quips about nepotism in showbiz

A British Pakistani model and actress Sabeeka Imam revealed her serious qualms about ‘Nepotism’ referring to film producer Azaan Sami Khan without quoting his name.



Sabeeka has made quite a name in the modelling industry and has received several accolades for her style.

Taking to Twitter, Sabeeka was bold enough to discuss the most talked about topic in the industry.

She wrote, “So it seems like you need zero onscreen acting experience and you could also debut with both the AMAZING Yumna and Sajal. Mujhe bhi itni hi achi LUCK chahiye where I don’t have to earn it or prove myself first & it just gets handed to me on a plate!”

She expressed her wish to work alongside talented actors of the industry also, namely actors such as Yumna Zaidi and Sajal Aly.



Most of her fellow models and fans agreed with her statement. One fan commented, “I am glad, at least someone has said it.”

Another said, “You are amazing and you will get your break soon.”

According to some, “Connections work more than any other thing.”