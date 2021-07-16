Home > Entertainment Behroze Sabzwari touches upon his son Shahroz's divorce with Syra Yousuf Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share

Pakistan’s legendary actor Behroze Sabzwari opened up on his son Shehroze Sabzwari’s divorce with Syra Yousuf in a show.



A few weeks ago, Behroze Sabzwari appeared in the show Rising Pakistan, where he provided insights into how he and his wife faced the difficult period in their life.

In the show Behroze said, “The year 2020 was difficult for us not only because of covid but the ups and downs of life which we had to face, you know. Syra is our daughter because she is Nooreh’s mother and I’m very supportive for her, Sadaf is our second daughter which Allah has given to us.”

Behroze in response to the host stated, “Listen, Tauseeq all these things are meant to happen, we can’t say something is good or bad, it was destined and things are destined for good.”

In terms of emotional difficulty, Behroze revealed, “Yes we had to face a hard time but my wife Safina took it more seriously and got upset. Women have different ideologies regarding separation.”

He concluded, “Nooreh is our daughter and few days of week she spends with us and the rest of the days she spends with her mother, we can’t take our daughter from her mother, who are we to do this. Nooreh belongs to Syra and she has all the right to keep the kid with her.”