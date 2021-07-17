Home > Entertainment Sania Mirza’s latest selfie is all about her good hair & makeup day Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Indian tennis star Sania Mirza turned to her social media handle as she stunned her fans with her stunning new selfie. The champion wants all her Instagram followers to know when she is having a good hair and makeup day.

The 34-year-old celebrity took to the picture-and-video sharing portal and posted a snap of herself, sporting a gorgeous makeup look. She captioned the share, "When you are having a good hair and make up day … selfie toh banti hai."

The post also gave a shoutout to makeup artist Samaira Wallani, who was tagged by Mirza.

The makeup artist also shared snaps with Mirza and captioned her story, "Always a pleasure working with you, Sania Mirza."

Mirza looks gorgeous in the selfie. The post has garnered immense love and praise as the fans gush over her timeless beauty.

Earlier, the Indian player had reached a milestone, reaching 7 million followers on her Instagram. Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She is now preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.