Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday with close friends

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Sonya Hussyn celebrated her birthday bash with close friends and family on July 15th. The gorgeous starlet looked stunning as she marked on another year of her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida actress shared some adorable pictures from her special day with her her Insta fam and captioned the post as, “Birthday filled with dher sara love.”

In the pictures, the Azaadi actress can be seen surrounded by balloons and cupcakes. She is seen sitting in the middle with a cupcake in her hand, all set to blow the candle and cut her birthday cake.

Actress also shared beautiful videos of her birthday on her Insta Story.

Wishes poured in for the actress she was showered with love by her friends and fans.

Sonya made a style statement at the Hum Style Awards in a neon suit and has always been in the limelight. The actress has delivered outstanding performances in popular dramas including, Aisi Hai Tanhai, Saraab and Ishq Zahe Naseeb.