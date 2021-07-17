Home > Entertainment If one wants to get fame, they can get it at home too: Mathira Sakina Mehdi | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During an interview, Pakistani model Mathira expressed her views about going to award shows and then getting online criticism over the choice of dress.

Mathira said if people wants to get popular they necessarily don’t have to go to award shows. They can get famous by sitting at home as well.

She also said that people praise each other in award shows and later speak ill about each other.

Mathira said, “That’s why I believe it’s better to sit at home and stay away from things than listen to people’s criticism.”

While talking about criticism she gets, she stated, “I am getting stronger with the passage of time and I believe that if someone says something to me, he will get an answer right away.”