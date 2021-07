Home > Entertainment Naila Jaffery passes way after long battle with cancer Sakina Mehdi | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Naila Jaffery passes way after long battle with cancer

Renowned Pakistani actress Naila Jaffery passed away on 17th July, Thursday. The Thori Si Khushiyan actor lost her battle to cancer which she had been fighting since six years.

According to her brother Atif Jaffery, her funeral prayers will take place in Karachi.

In 2016, the late actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Recently, her video clip also went viral on social media in which she asked the government for royalties for her TV serials.