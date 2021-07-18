Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled pictures takes internet by storm

Famed Pakistani actress Saboor Aly and her fiancé actor Ali Ansari raised the temperature on the internet as they she shared their adorable, loved-up clicks from a recent celebrity wedding.

The Gul-o-Gulzar starlet turned to her Instagram handle and shared two PDA-filled photos with her fiancé and fans can’t stop gushing over them.

She posted the pictures with heart emoticons.





Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Saboor and Ali after she posted the stunning photos. The Fitrat star was dressed in a black and silver lehenga choli and looked absolutely lovely. While Ali, on the other hand, looked handsome in a plain black suit.

Despite looking super adorable together, the couple has received a lot of backlash following their recent photos.



