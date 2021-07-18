Home > Entertainment Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed to star in Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed to star in Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut

Famed Pakistani actor and model Sheheryar Munawar has taken up to the director’s chair for his upcoming directorial debut.

The actor, who is ruling over millions of hearts with his stellar performance in dram serial Pehli Si Mohabbat, has wrapped up shooting for his first venture as a director of a short film for the streaming platform See Prime.

For his short film, Sheheryar has roped in the powerhouse of talent, actors Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed as his film’s lead pair. This is the first time that the Raees starlet and Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb actor have teamed up together for a project.

While the production team has successfully kept tight lips about the upcoming project, the lead actor Zahid has spilled the beans that the shooting for the short film has been wrapped up!

The Daldal famed actor shared a few insights along with a BTS photo on social media. “Sweaty & exhausted at pack up of our short film with a powerful message. Huge shoutout to ItsSheheryar who has superbly directed it & such a pleasure to find that the biggest superstar we have – TheMahiraKhan , is also an extremely humble and positive person to work with, he tweeted.

Previously, Sheheryar and Mahira have earlier collaborated as actors in 7 din Mohabbat In, Parey Hut Love and Ho Mann Jahan. He had also directed a few commercials and has also worked as assistant director for a brand’s ad which featured Mahira, along with other actresses.

The upcoming short film is also written by Sheheryar. It is scheduled to release after Eid.