Home > Entertainment Ahsan Mohsin hits back at Shaniera Akram says, ‘never let others dictate you’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ahsan Mohsin hits back at Shaniera Akram says, ‘never let others dictate you’

Activist and wife of former Pakistan’s ace cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram recently advised Pakistani TV actress Minal Khan for not wearing a seat belt. Shaneira shared a screenshot from Minal Khan’s recent video in which she can be seen travelling without wearing a seat belt.

She schooled the actress to be responsible after a video of the Jalan actress enjoying monsoon rains in Karachi went viral. The video was posted by Minal’s fiancé actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, in which she can be seen enjoying a car ride, while Ikram was driving the car while recording the video on his phone.

Taking the screenshot from Minal’s video, the Australian diva shared her post as, “Come on guys you are famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little more responsible?”

She added, “Put your seat belt and eyes on the road, I’m sorry to say but that song won’t be as cute if she is singing it in hospital.”

While Shaniera’s response went viral on the internet, the Thora Jee Le actor took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a cryptic caption. He began with, ‘Live the life you want to live and never let others dictate how you should live your life. You only get one life. Enjoy it, cherish it because the most expensive thing in this world is time and the time you lose will never come back to you.”

Replying to Shaniera’s post, he went on to add, “also never forget to be positive in any given situation , be true to yourself, be humble and be kind to everyone around you. You are the star of your own life!”

Then Minal comes on the ground on the post of her fiancé and commented on that post, “Let’s take everything positively.”

On the work front, Minal is currently featuring in ARY’s drama serial Ishq Hai opposite Danish Taimoor.