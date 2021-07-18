Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri, ‘An actor par excellence’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri, who passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

The White Tiger actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback video clip of Surekha Sikri, saying “Her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

Priyanka tweeted, “An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time.”“#SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

“My condolences to the family,” she concluded.

The National award winning actress, who also played a well-acclaimed role in Badhaai Ho (2018) died in the early hours of Friday, as per her manager.

Surekha began her career with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).