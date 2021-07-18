Home > Entertainment Anoushey Ashraf pens heartfelt note in remembrance of late Qandeel Baloch Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anoushey Ashraf pens heartfelt note in remembrance of late Qandeel Baloch

VJ and Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf shared a throwback picture in remembrance of late model Qandeel Baloch on her social media handle.



Anoushey Ashraf was loved and admired by fans for her work in many TV serials.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anoushey Ashraf penned a sweet note for Qandeel Baloch, “On this day many years ago Qandeel Baloch put up a pic of me when we met at a show. She thought I was kind. That’s all it took to make someone happy. Being kind, being respectful to every human. I know nothing of her struggles or her miseries. I only see what’s on the surface and I shall never be mean to someone for their choices. It’s not my job, honestly. My job is only to be kind. Zero judgements. You can disagree with her ways, but you can never agree with hurting ANYONE. RIP Girl.”





Qandeel Baloch was known as a ‘rebel’ by some, but Anoushey believed she was in search of kindness and understanding.

The social media celebrity left for her eternal abode on July 15, 2016. Many Pakistani celebrities offered their condolences for the late actress.