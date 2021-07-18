Home > Entertainment Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir wow fans with breathtaking photos on wedding anniversary Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir wow fans with breathtaking photos on wedding anniversary

Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir treated their fans and followers to adorable pictures as they celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary.



A year ago, Sarah and Falak tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by many celebrities of the industry, amid the pandemic.

Sarah and Falak definitely exude love and bonding as they shared romantic stills from the anniversary celebration.

As usual, the actress looked stunning in every pose captured on camera. Sarah wore a white lace gown embellished with floral embroidery for the celebration. She also posted pictures in a flowing yellow embroidered net, and in a grayish-blue, elegant silk saree with antique jewelry.

Sarah Khan is a versatile actor, well-known for her stellar performances in numerous drama serials.

Sarah essayed the role of Miraal, a negative character laced with pride and ambition in her drama serial, Sabaat.

She is currently appearing in the serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

On the other hand, Falak Shabbir is a singer, with global acclaim.

Recently, news of Sarah khan’s pregnancy took rounds on social media as the couple announced the news on Instagram.

Earlier, it was heard that Sarah Khan had broken up with actor Ali Agha, after which she tied the knot with Falak Shabbir.



