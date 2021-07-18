Home > Entertainment Ayesha Omer slams trolls targeting Mahira Khan on BTS appearance for upcoming telefilm: Check out post Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayesha Omer came to Mahira Khan’s defense after she faced backlash on her no- makeup look in a recent BTS picture from her upcoming telefilm with Sheryar Munawar and Zahid Ahmed.



After the Netizens trolled Mahira for appearing in a messy look, another famed actress of the industry Ayesha Omer fired back at the trolls and praised Mahira’s looks.

Taking to twitter, Ayesha Omer wrote, “Mahira is beautiful inside and out people should be allowed to age and be kinder.”

She added, “Can we stop shaming others for their appearance.”





The upcoming directorial film features the Raees famed star, Mahira Khan, and Ishq Zeh naseeb actor, Zahid Ahmed, who are collaborating for the first time.

Whereas, Mahira and Shehryar had appeared together in the movie Ho Mann Jahan, they will be seen together once again in a short film to be released after Eid.