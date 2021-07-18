Home > Entertainment Yasir Hussain faces criticism on recent post regarding Naila Jaffri’s death Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yasir Hussain faces criticism on recent post regarding Naila Jaffri’s death

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain faced backlash as he shared a throwback picture of Naila Jaffri with a comment after her death.



Veteran actress Naila Jaffri passed away yesterday after a 6 year long battle with ovarian cancer.

Recently, Naila had requested for royalties as her drama serials were being re-telecasted so that she could resume her treatment.

Naila was unable to get complete treatment for her disease due to her financial constraints. It was said that there was no money for a second chemotherapy.

The news of her death was all over social media, her fans and fellow stars were grieved. Yasir Hussain also voiced his pain like the rest, but his words provoked a reaction on social media.

Yasir took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Naila with a caption, “Allah miyan ko batana zaroor k zameen walo ne royalty nahi di.”

Netizens trolled Yasir for posting such a caption.



Celebrities and stars of the industry came forward to extend condolences to the family of the deceased.