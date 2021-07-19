Home > Entertainment Ayesha Omar agrees with Shaniera Akram over road safety Sakina Mehdi | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, Shaniera Akram called out actress Minal Khan for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car. Even Ayesha Omar agreed with Akram and gave example of her accident.

In 2015, actors Azfar Rehman and Omar got into car accident on Karachi Super Highway. Their vehicle was hit by a truck from behind when the driver tried to avoid collision with oncoming truck. Ayesha broke her collar bone whereas, Rehman received gash on his head.

Omar took to Instagram and wrote, "I would have saved myself five broken bones in my car accident five years ago, had I been wearing a seatbelt (and I was in the backseat). I always make it a point to wear one now. Front or backseat, you always need a seat belt."



