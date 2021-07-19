Ali Zafar teases new look, channels inner 'K-pop' star

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar never misses out any opportunity to surprise his millions of fans. The Teefa In Trouble star recently stunned everyone as he channeled his inner Korean pop star look in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the Rockstar hitmaker shared his all-new look, promising something new and exciting coming on this Eid.





In the shared pictures, the Channo famed singer donned the ripped jeans and a printed black jacket. The 41-year-old star's new look with his platinum purple hair grabbed massive attention on social media.

"K-Pop in Pakistan? #comingsoon #GameBunGayi" the star teased fans in one of the photos.

"On set- Get-set-go !" he wrote alongside another photo.







