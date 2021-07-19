Home > Entertainment ‘A fresh haircut or go shorter?’ Mehwish Hayat asks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat is among the few popular showbiz stars, who have not only won over audiences’ hearts with their outstanding talent and skills but also, for their gorgeous personalities as well.

The glamour queen has recently turned to her social media family and sought an advice from her millions of fans about her ‘odd’ length hair, saying "should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut??”

The Load Wedding famed actress took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and posted her gorgeous picture with long hair. In her tweet, she wrote, “My hair is at an odd length right now and I am a little confused.”

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi starlet further said, “should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut?? Pls help me decide.” She also shared the same picture on Instagram.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped their suggestions in the comment section and most of them advised her to let her hair grow longer.

The adorable photo of the Dil Lagi star in long hair has won the hearts of fans on social media.