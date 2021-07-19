Home > Entertainment Fahad Sheikh talks about his close bond with Fahad Mustafa: ‘He is like my elder brother’ b Zainab Nasir | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani new sensation Fahad Sheikh opened up about his strong bond with Fahad Mustafa in a recent interview.



For those unversed, Fahad Mustafa and Fahad Sheikh shared a close relationship to the extent that Sheikh wore Fahad’s clothes in drama serial Dunk.

Fahad Sheikh was invited to the show named Time Out With Ahsan Khan and regarding Fahad Mustafa he said, “He is my elder brother.”

Further Fahad Sheikh revealed the reasons behind his close bond with Fahad Mustafa. He added, “Either he or I don’t know how it developed. I feel that he has adopted me. I have such a relationship with him that right now I am sitting here because of him.”

Fahad Sheikh has been in the industry for a while now and since then appeared in various drama serials. His versatile performance in drama serial Jalan earned him fame.

The duo is often seen posing together.



