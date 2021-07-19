Home > Entertainment Yumna Zaidi wins fans hearts with melodious rendition of her poetry Zainab Nasir | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yumna Zaidi wins fans hearts with melodious rendition of her poetry

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi revealed her hidden talents on social media as she went on to render poetry beautifully.



Her mesmerizing voice and the way she spoke each word with deep feeling won the hearts of her followers.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna posted a video clip of herself where she shared her hidden talent.

The star has made quite a name in the industry through her hard work and dedication.

Apart from acting, her love for poetry was showcased in her recent post.

Fans showered her with love and praise.

She looked innocent and beautiful as she went on to read the words she had penned, and wooed her fans with her melodious voice in the short clip.

Yumna was clad in a white kurta paired with silver jhumkas and her makeup was done to perfection. Her short brown hair fell to her shoulders in waves.







