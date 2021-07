Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan recalls Hajj experience with Danish Taimoor in throwback photo Web Desk | July 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan recalls Hajj experience with Danish Taimoor in throwback photo

Ayeza Khan is cherishing special moments with husband Danish Taimoor from her Hajj in 2019.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star shared a photo of herself from the night in Muzdalifah.

"#throwbackmemories

Allah tala apka shukar hai, humei Hajj karne kr taufeeq di…

Sabse khubsurat safar zindage ka! (Thankyou Allah, you granted us a chance to perform Hajj...the most beautiful journey of my life!)"

Take a look: