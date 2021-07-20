Home > Entertainment ‘People say I resemble Madhubala and Rani Mukherji,’ says Javeria Saud Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘People say I resemble Madhubala and Rani Mukherji,’ says Javeria Saud

Prominent Pakistani actress Javeria Saud is a well known showbiz personality of the country. The actress, who is also a singer and producer, has recently received trolling and backlash over her statement that she made during an interview in morning show for a local TV channel.

Javeria, who is best known for playing the leading role of Gohar in drama serial Nand, claimed that fans often say that she resembles Bollywood’s legendary star Madhubala and actress Rani Mukherji. As soon as the statement reached social media, netizens jumped into the comments section of the post and started trolling her.

While several social media users were quick to troll the Yeh Zindagi Hai actress for comparing herself to such accomplished actors from across the border.

Take a look at the comments here.



