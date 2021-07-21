Home > Entertainment Jemima Goldsmith calls out Maryam Nawaz over anti-Semitic remarks Sakina Mehdi | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Jemima Goldsmith calls out Maryam Nawaz over anti-Semitic remarks

Recently during a speech at a rally, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz made a comment about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s children. However, his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith slammed the former for making anti-Semitic remarks.

Jemima wrote, “My kids are ‘being raised in the lap of the Jews,’ announced Maryam Nawaz Sharif today. I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-Semitic attacks by the media and politicians (weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still, it continues."

Nawaz replied to Jemima, “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame."

During a rally, PM Imran commented about Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar, “The weaker segments of society are jailed and the powerful get an NRO and go abroad and watch their grandson play polo. You need a lot of money to have a horse and to play polo. Where do you think the grandson got the money? It is your money!"

Maryam responded to the PM’s remark and said, “I didn’t want to bring children into it, but the way you’re talking, you’re going to get a befitting reply. He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, he’s not being raised in the lap of Jews."