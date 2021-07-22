Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor recalls tough times in industry: ‘I was crumbling from inside’ Zainab Nasir | July 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjun Kapoor recalls tough times in industry: ‘I was crumbling from inside’

Actor Arjun Kapoor looked back on the days when he suffered from body shaming and negativity during a rough patch in his career, as revealed in his latest interview.



According to Arjun, the audiences’ toxic comments about a person’s appearance resulted in worsening of his inner struggle.

In an interview with Leading Daily, Arjun said, "Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven’t understood the struggle that I have gone through and it’s alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me."

He added, "The pressure to be relevant in the industry is immense and the negativity does get to you. When my films weren’t working to the level that I expected them to, the negativity just mounted. The triggers that had caused my health issue in the first place came back, but I tried hard to keep going and make every day count. When you are constantly engulfed in work, you don’t realise the slide that you could be going through. You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face. It happened to me; it happens to a lot of people.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and many other projects.