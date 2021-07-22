Model, stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away at 27

Pakistani model and stylist Laraib Mudhwal passed away in an accident in Balakot, as reported by her very dear friends on social media.



According to her very close friends, it was confirmed that Laraib had left for her eternal abode. Fans, friends and celebrities grieved at the 27 year old model’s sudden death and many came forward to extend condolences and pray for her departed soul.

In her life she had been an active participant on social media platforms and voiced her opinions on the prevailing issues of anxiety and depression that she and society faced as a whole.

The artist used to run 2 Instagram pages, as a model and as a stylist, where she kept her followers updated on her styling ventures, travelling and especially her gypsy styles.

She would be remembered in the industry for her work, her elegant ramp walk and the collaborations she took part in.

The actress originally hailed from Lahore and was known as Lara Mudhwal in the industry.



