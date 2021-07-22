Home > Entertainment Momal Sheikh, Nadir Nawaz share refreshing pictures from Eid-ul-Azha giving major style goals Zainab Nasir | July 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Momal Sheikh, Nadir Nawaz share refreshing pictures from Eid-ul-Azha giving major style goals

Pakistani actress and Producer Momal Sheikh shared an adorable Eid photoshoot with her husband and kids.

Momal Sheikh was clad in a light grape-green coloured outfit, with gold heels. Her long, wavy tresses fell beautifully below her shoulders, while her husband was clad in a white kurta suit as they posed lovingly holding their kids.

Momal tied the knot with Nadir Nawaz in 2012, who is an actor.

The couple share two kids, a son and a daughter, between them.

Momal Sheikh is the daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh and the sister of Shahzad Sheikh.

She has not only gained fame through her versatile acting skills but also through her epic ramp walks and collaborations as a model. Being the daughter of a well-known actor also added to her legacy and profile.



