Watch Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan jam together for a duet performance

Famed Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan and TV actress Nimra Khan treated their fans with a adorable, candid video in which, the two starlets can be seen flaunting their singing skills.

In a recent video shared by the two beauties on social media, the Afreen Afreen crooner and the Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai actress left the internet mesmerized as they performed a beautiful rendition of the classic Indian song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi.

Turning to Instagram, the Meherbaan actor posted a clip of their duet. “The pearl is the queen of gems and the gem of queens mominamustehsan “, she captioned the video.

In the video, the Ko Ko Korina singer plays the guitar, while Khan, who is set to shoot her upcoming project opposite actor Feroze Khan, sings along with her. The two ladies can be seen dressed in casual chic outfits as they flaunt their singing skills.

The viral video has stormed the Internet leaving the fans gushing over their beautiful voices.