Ayeza Khan's latest transformation into Kajol's iconic character 'Anjali' takes fans by surprise Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 23, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is all set to play a TikToker in her forthcoming drama serial Laapata. While the actress has been teasing her fans with her shocking transformations into iconic celebrities’ looks, she has once again stunned everyone with her latest look.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress, who, earlier announced her tribute for Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and the veteran Indian actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, has now paid a tribute to Indian actress Kajol Devgan’s iconic character Anjali from 90s hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the 1998's, Karan Johar hit directorial, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji in leading, Kajol had stunned everyone with her short hair look. She donned the energetic and cool basketball player look in the movie and had received praised and appreciation from fans and movie lovers.

Recreating Anjali’s iconic look from the movie, the Chupke Chupke starlet paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Indian actress. Donning the short hair and sportswear look, Khan paid tribute to the Bollywood superstar by recreating a scene from the super hit film.

In the caption, Khan wrote, “Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favourite movie stars, like kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

The Koi Chaand Rakh actress previously recreated the looks of other female superstars as well including Madhuri Dixit’s iconic look from hit song Eik Do Teen, Sri Devi’s glam look in a yellow saree from song Teray meray honton pe of Chaandni.





Prior to this, Khan attempted to recreate Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan for the same serial, and also recreated Mahira Khan's popular look from her film, Superstar.

Ayeza announced the same on her Instagram account. Khan will be playing the character of Geeti, who loves making musical TikTok videos in the serial. The Khizer Idrees directorial also stars, Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rasheed.