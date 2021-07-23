Home > Entertainment Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome their first child together Web Desk | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome their first child together

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have welcomed their first child together. The former took to Instagram announced the birth of his baby boy on Friday along with a photo.

Hussain shared an adorable picture of the newborn’s hand and revealed his name. He wrote, “Alhamdulillah.Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (by the grace of Allah we welcome Kabir Hussain).”





Congratulations poured in for the new parents. Actress Hina Khwaja Bayat wrote, “Mubarakbad masha Allah! Allah Ta'ala naik naseeb karay.”

Minal Khan commented, “Aww, MashaAllah kabir Hussain.”

In May, the couple announced that they are going to be parents soon.