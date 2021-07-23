Home > Entertainment Shame how we treat animals and what a mess we create: Ali Gul Pir Sakina Mehdi | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shame how we treat animals and what a mess we create: Ali Gul Pir

Pakistani rapper Ali Gul Pir took to Instagram and talked about how people treat sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha.

He shared a photo of slaughtered animals on the roads covered with blood and wrote, “Shame how we treat animals and what a mess we create.”

Pir asked people to treat animals with kindness and not sharp knives in front of them. He said “When the Prophet (PBUH) saw a man sharpening his knife in the presence of the animal destined for slaughter, he said, 'Do you intend inflicting death on the animal twice — once by sharpening the knife within its sight and once by cutting its throat?’”

He added, "Sharpening knives? We not only do that, we kill others in front of them. If you can afford to buy goats and cows then you can dispose off their guts in a hygienic way.”

Pir concluded, “Online qurbani is a healthy and hygienic way if you can’t care for the animal properly.”