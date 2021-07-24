Home > Entertainment Osman Khalid Butt urges to avoid sharing unverified details about Noor Mukadam’s murder Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Osman Khalid Butt urges to avoid sharing unverified details about Noor Mukadam’s murder

The gruesome murder of the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 has taken the internet by storm as prominent figures and civil society of the country have been demanding justice for the 27-year-old her.

The hashtag #JusticeForNoor has been on trending on Twitter for nearly two days. As the shock over the brutal murder has gripped over people’s mind, many have turned to social media to express their anger at the main suspect, Zahir Zakir Jaffer, for brutally killing Noor.

The shocking details of the case that are making rounds on the internet have not been yet verified by the police. In light of people's own versions, Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt has urged people to stop sharing unverified information about the murder.

Taking to Twitter, the Dayar-e-Dil actor wrote, "I cannot believe this bears saying, but please stop sharing unverified, unsubstantiated details about the murder: the causes, the aftermath, especially if they're by anonymous sources."

He also pointed out that such unverified claims were not helping Noor or her family get justice, "just sating your morbid curiosity."

Many of the details, however, have not been confirmed by the investigation team, which provided a thorough briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, notable celebrities and renowned public figures also took to their social media handle and demanded justice for Noor.



