Mathira reveals she is still on friendly terms with ex-husband

Sakina Mehdi|July 24, 2021
Pakistani host and model Mathira appeared on a show and opened up about her terms with ex-husband after their divorce.

Mathira said, “I will not call myself unlucky for my failed married life. The time I spent with my ex-husband was great, and I believe that sometimes a person is not wrong, but the time that separates two people is wrong.”

She added, “Even after the divorce, I still have friendly conversations with my ex-husband. There is no enmity between us and I want the two to be happily separated.”

Mathira further shared, “I thank God that my bad times did not affect my health.”

