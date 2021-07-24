Home > Entertainment ‘Don’t take it as a joke,’ says Zarnish Khan after contracting Covid-19 Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Zarnish Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The Sun Yaara famed star turned to her social media handle to inform her fans and followers about her health.

While making the announcement, the actress also shared a note, urging people to take precautionary measures. “It’s a request to stay home and stay safe,” wrote Zarnish.

“Don’t take it as a joke! Symptoms are pretty bad and it’s spreading like wildfire,” she added.

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb diva also made a video to update her Insta fam and requested them to pray for her health and speedy recovery.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 1,841 new cases of Covid-19 with the positivity rate of 4.89 per cent.



